The MDI of the Ministry of Defense together with NABU was pulled out the Ukrainian soldier from the occupation

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, together with NABU, was pulled out of the occupation of the Ukrainian soldier. In total, more than 10 such operations have already been conducted there.

The MDI of the Ministry of Defense writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Another confirmation of effective cooperation is the joint work of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau together with employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the evacuation of a Ukrainian serviceman in the south of the country. The Ukrainian serviceman was not injured, he was handed over to the command," they informed.

The department emphasized that they have already carried out more than 10 successful evacuation operations from the occupied territories of civilians, military personnel and their families, civil servants, as well as various property of state importance.