Netflix lost almost a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022

The Netflix streaming service lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, and 200 000 in the first. Netflix currently has 220.67 million subscribers.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter with reference to the quarterly report published on the companyʼs website.

The largest outflows were recorded in the US and Canada, despite the premiere of major English-language series such as the fourth season of Stranger Things. Users were not satisfied with the increase in payment.

The company expects that by the end of the third quarter of 2022, the number of service subscribers will increase by approximately one million users.