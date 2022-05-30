Netflix no longer works in Russia

As of today, the Netflix streaming platform has deprived Russian subscribers of access to its services.

This was reported by Agence France Presse.

The site and Netflix programs have not been available to Russians since Friday. A Netflix spokesman confirmed that Russian subscribers have been disconnected from the service.

"This is an exit from the Russian market," announced in March, a Netflix spokesman told AFP.

He also added that the company waited for the end of the current billing cycle and then disconnected customers. Netflix has stopped working in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.