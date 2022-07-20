Morning briefing of the General Staff: The Russian army is trying to capture Bakhmut and the Vuhleghirsk TPP

Russian occupiers are trying to launch an offensive on Bakhmut and seize the Vuhleghirsk TPP.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaivka (Chernihiv oblast) and Volfyny, Yastrubyny and Pavlivka (Sumy oblast) with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russia shelled the areas of Mospanove, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki, Bazaliivka, Pechenihy, Tsyrkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Korobochkine and Prudyanka settlements.

In the Slovyansk direction, they shelling from tanks and artillery was recorded near Dolyna, Krasnopill, Kostyantynivka, Chepil, Husarivka and Adamivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of settlements of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka with barrel and rocket artillery. The Russians launched an airstrike near Verkhnokamyanske and are trying to storm the Ivano-Daryivka area, hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers are conducting combat operations in order to launch an offensive on Bakhmut and seize the Vuhleghirska TPP. Fighting continues in the direction of the settlements of Berestov, Vershina and Novoluhanske.

In the direction of Avdiivka, Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vuhledar, Novopil, Poltavka, Gulyaipole, Kamʼyanske and a number of others. The enemy carried out an air strike near Avdiivka, carried out combat reconnaissance in the area of Novoselivka Druha and attacked in the direction of Mykilsky, but was unsuccessful.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy maintains a high intensity of reconnaissance with the help of drones. In the waters of the Black Sea, there are three “Kalibr” cruise missile carriers outside the bases. Reciprocal shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks continues along the entire contact line. The enemy launched missile and air strikes in the Murakhivka area.