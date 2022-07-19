Hackers linked to Russia are attacking NATO countries through Google Drive and Dropbox cloud services

Hackers linked to Russiaʼs Foreign Intelligence Service are attacking NATO member states using cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox. They hoped that this would help avoid exposure.

Sky News writes about this with reference to the Palo Alto cyber security company.

Hacking attempts included phishing e-mails with an alleged agenda for a meeting with the ambassador of one of the countries, which were sent to several diplomatic missions of Western and NATO countries during May and June. Dropbox confirmed that hackers were using the service, but the company saw it and disabled user accounts.

It is noted that the group of hackers who carried out the attack acted very covertly. Palo Alto experts believe they are connected to or belong to the organization that hacked US SolarWinds in 2020, gaining access to the networks of at least nine US government agencies.

Microsoft claimed that it was the Nobelium group.