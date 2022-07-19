Head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak: It is important for the Ukrainian army not to enter the winter, because the Russians are digging in and it will be more difficult

For the Ukrainian army in the conditions of war, it is very important not to enter the winter period because during it the Russian occupiers are more entrenched.

This was stated by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with the "NV" media, in the context of the fact that the Lend-Lease will start operating in August.

"Our main goal today is victory. [...] For this we need our military to have everything they need. They have their own character, they have their own professionalism. They have everything, except sufficient equipment, sufficient weapons. The main task of Lend-Lease is that we get everything on time. It is very important for us not to enter the winter. After winter, when the Russians will have more time to dig in, it will certainly be more difficult. They drag us into it. It is very important for us not to give them such an opportunity," said Yermak.

When asked whether Ukraine will have time to de-occupy the south before winter, Yermak answered as follows: "We have a great desire and we have an absolute understanding that it must be done. But this is a topic behind which peopleʼs lives stand. Therefore, there is a desire, there is an absolute understanding that it must be done — and thatʼs the end of it. Letʼs better rejoice when it happens. Our goal is the de-occupation of all our territories. But itʼs hard work. When against you is an enemy who has much more weapons and men. We must win, while saving as many of our people as possible."