Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians have partial success in the direction of Pokrovsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of July 19.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians are shelling the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians tried to advance in the direction of the villages of Udy and Husarivka but were repulsed.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of Dmytrivka — it was not successful.
- In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are trying to advance in the directions of Siversk and Bakhmut. Population centers are under constant shelling.
- Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the occupiers when they tried to advance in the directions of Hryhorivka, Spirne, and Ivano-Daryivka. The enemy retreated in disorder.
- In the direction of Pokrovsk, the enemy has partial success — after the assault, he is entrenched on the southern outskirts of the settlement. The Russians failed to advance in the direction of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna, and Vuhlehirsk TPP.
