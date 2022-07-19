The occupiers kidnapped two workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

In the occupied Enerhodar, the Russian military kidnapped two more Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant workers.

This was reported by the Energoatom company.

"Yesterday, July 18, the Russian military took two more employees of the station to an unknown destination. And again from the management staff. This time, Serhii Pykhtin, the deputy head of the decontamination department for operation and management of radioactive waste, and Olena Riabtseva, the master of the decontamination department," said the message.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown. The company notes that this is another attempt by the invaders to destabilize the operation of Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March.