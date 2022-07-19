The Ukrainian Parliament adopted in the first reading the draft law on special guarantees for Poles in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading the draft law on special guarantees for Polish citizens in Ukraine. They will receive the same rights that Ukrainians have in Poland.

321 Members of Parliament voted pro, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, “Holos” factionʼs MP reported.

The draft law provides that Polish citizens will be able to stay freely in Ukraine for 18 months. They will also be able to enjoy all the rights and freedoms that Ukrainians have.

This will mean that Poles will have the right to employment without a special permit, to social protection, to education at the same level as Ukrainians, to social benefits, to medical assistance, etc.