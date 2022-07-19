The Ukrainian Parliament appointed Oksana Zholnovich as Minister of Social Policy

Oksana Zholnovich became the new minister of social policy. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the corresponding decision.

282 Peopleʼs Deputies voted pro.

On July 18, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reported that Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, submitted the application for Zholnovichʼs appointment.

From 2017 to 2019, Oksana Zholnovich worked as an assistant to the rector of the Ivan Bobersky Lviv University of Physical Education. After that, until 2021, she was an adviser to the Minister of Social Policy. Zholnovich was a member of the Council of Advocates of the Lviv oblast and four times ran as a candidate for the city council, oblast council and parliament from the party “Syla Liudei”.

On July 18, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Minister of Social Policy, Maryna Lazebna.