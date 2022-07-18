The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Maryna Lazebna from the post of Minister of Social Policy

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Maryna Lazebna from the position of Minister of Social Policy.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, “Holos” factionʼs MP.

Pro — 277 votes. The day before, Maryna Lazebna resigned.

Lazebna headed the Ministry of Social Policy since March 2020. At the beginning of July, the mass media wrote that Lazebna might resign, and her replacement was already being chosen. Oksana Zholnovich, head of the Department of Social Policy and Health Care in the Office of the President, is expected to become the new minister.