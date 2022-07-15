Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna resigned

The Verkhovna Rada received Maryna Lazebnayaʼs resignation from the position of Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.
This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received the application of Lazebna Maryna Volodymyrivna to resign from the post of Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.
- Lazebna heads the Ministry of Social Policy since March 2020. At the beginning of July, the mass media wrote that Lazebna may resign, and her replacement has already been selected. It is expected that Oksana Zholnovych, head of the Department of Social Policy and Health Care in the Office of the President, may become the new minister, but she is not the only candidate.