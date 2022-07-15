Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna resigned

The Verkhovna Rada received Maryna Lazebnayaʼs resignation from the position of Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received the application of Lazebna Maryna Volodymyrivna to resign from the post of Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.