Kharkiv oblast under fire: the head of the oblast administration spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks

Russian troops shelled the village of Mospanove in the Kharkiv oblast at morning of July 19. Two people were injured and hospitalized. The morning shelling also wounded one woman in Tsirkuny.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv oblast military administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

Around 03:00 a.m., the Russians shelled the village of Korobochkine, after 04:00 a.m., the invaders launched a rocket attack on the village of Kluhino-Bashkyrivka, Chuhuyiv district. The shelling damaged residential buildings, fires broke out.

Residents of the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuyiv and Izyum districts of the Kharkiv oblast came under Russian fire during the past day. The blows damaged residential buildings and farm buildings. Two fires broke out in wheat fields.

In the Kharkiv district, a medical facility caught fire due to shelling. Rescuers extinguished the flames only on the third attempt.

According to Syniehubov, five peaceful residents of the region were hospitalized with injuries during the past day. Two people were injured in Kharkiv district, and three in Chuhuiv district. A wounded 75-year-old man died after shelling Russians in the Kharkiv district.