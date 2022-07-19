Morning briefing of the General Staff: Russian troops are trying to resume the offensive on Slovyansk

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of July 19.
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Belarusian army continues to rotate troops covering the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. In the border areas, aerial reconnaissance is carried out by drones. There is a threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of Belarus.
- In the Siversk oblast, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are closely guarding the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Russians fired mortars and artillery at Mykolaivka, Chernihiv oblast, and Zarutsk, Zhuravka, Bilopylla and Iskryskivshchyna, Sumy oblast. The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russia is trying to hold the occupied borders. The Russian army fires artillery of various calibers in the vicinity of Russky and Cherkasy Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Borschova, Ruska Lozova, and Chuhuyev. The Russians conducted an unsuccessful reconnaissance battle in the Udiv area, suffered losses and withdrew.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to resume the offensive in the Slovyansk direction. Russian troops fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Velika Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Chepil, Dibrovny, Novomykolaivka and other settlements. After an airstrike near Husarivka, the Russian invaders tried to advance on this village, but the Ukrainian military met them with heavy fire and pushed them back.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian military shelled Bilohorivka, Bohorodichne, Kramatorsk, Raihorodok, Donetske, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirn, Starodubivka, Siversk, Dronivka and Ivano-Daryivka with barrel and rocket artillery. Shot from aviation near Verkhnyokamyanskyi. The enemy stormed near Spirny, had no success, retreated. It is trying to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka, hostilities continue.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russians shelled Bakhmut, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vuhleghirsk TPP, Vershina, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Berestov and Zaitseve. The airstrikes were near the Vuhleghirskaya TPP, Mayorsk, Toretsk, Berestovo, Soledar, Vershina, Shumy and Pokrovsky. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all assault attempts in the direction of Semihirya, Vershyn, Pokrovsky and Vuhlehirskaya TPP.
- The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavlovka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Kamianka.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russian army fires from afar with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line, conducts reconnaissance with drones, and sets up defenses.
- Forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian command among Russian servicemen of non-Slavic nationalities is growing, because they are being thrown into the most risky attacks in the war with Ukraine.