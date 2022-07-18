The President announced the dismissal of 28 SBU officials

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of 28 officials of the Security Service of Ukraine.
He said this in the evening address.
"One more important news regarding the Security Service of Ukraine. A personnel audit of the Service is taking place, the issue of the dismissal of 28 officials is being resolved. Different level, different directions. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory work results," the president emphasized.
- On July 17, decrees No. 499 and No. 500 were published on the presidentʼs website, according to which Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, from his position.
- On July 18, Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov.