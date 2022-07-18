News

The President announced the dismissal of 28 SBU officials

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of 28 officials of the Security Service of Ukraine.

He said this in the evening address.

"One more important news regarding the Security Service of Ukraine. A personnel audit of the Service is taking place, the issue of the dismissal of 28 officials is being resolved. Different level, different directions. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory work results," the president emphasized.