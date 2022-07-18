The situation at the front on July 18: for more than a week, Russia has almost not advanced anywhere, but is trying to reach Siversk and Bakhmut — on the maps of “Babel”

Russian troops have hardly advanced in all directions for more than a week. Their attempts to approach Siversk and Bakhmut are repelled by the Armed Forces, and in Kherson oblast the occupiers are preparing for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military.

See the situation at the front on July 18 on the Babel maps.

Kharkiv oblast

Russian troops continue to shell populated areas of the oblast along the entire contact line, including Kharkiv;

to the north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are holding positions to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border;

during the week, the Russians failed to improve their position, and all their offensive attempts failed.

Donbas

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians are trying to break through the line Krasnopillia — Dolyna — Bohorodychne, but unsuccessfully. The village of Bohorodychne is in the "gray zone" because the Russian army cannot completely occupy it due to geographical features;

Russian troops are trying to develop the offensive from Dovhenke, but also unsuccessfully. Attempts to storm towards Kurulka were repulsed;

the Russians also tried to advance in the direction of Dmitrivka — also unsuccessfully;

the occupiers are trying to develop an offensive on Siversk and Bakhmut;

near Siversk, the Russians direct their efforts to the complete capture of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanskyi, but their assaults are repulsed;

in addition, all attempts to capture the Vuhlehirsk TPP near the Novoluhansk were also repulsed by the Armed Forces;

Russian troops partially captured Kamianka near Avdiyivka and are trying to completely take control of this village.

South

In the south of Ukraine, tactical combat operations continue with mutual shelling without any serious advances by either side.

Kherson oblast