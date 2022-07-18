The situation at the front on July 18: for more than a week, Russia has almost not advanced anywhere, but is trying to reach Siversk and Bakhmut — on the maps of “Babel”

Russian troops have hardly advanced in all directions for more than a week. Their attempts to approach Siversk and Bakhmut are repelled by the Armed Forces, and in Kherson oblast the occupiers are preparing for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military.
See the situation at the front on July 18 on the Babel maps.
Kharkiv oblast
- Russian troops continue to shell populated areas of the oblast along the entire contact line, including Kharkiv;
- to the north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are holding positions to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border;
- during the week, the Russians failed to improve their position, and all their offensive attempts failed.
Donbas
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians are trying to break through the line Krasnopillia — Dolyna — Bohorodychne, but unsuccessfully. The village of Bohorodychne is in the "gray zone" because the Russian army cannot completely occupy it due to geographical features;
- Russian troops are trying to develop the offensive from Dovhenke, but also unsuccessfully. Attempts to storm towards Kurulka were repulsed;
- the Russians also tried to advance in the direction of Dmitrivka — also unsuccessfully;
- the occupiers are trying to develop an offensive on Siversk and Bakhmut;
- near Siversk, the Russians direct their efforts to the complete capture of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanskyi, but their assaults are repulsed;
- in addition, all attempts to capture the Vuhlehirsk TPP near the Novoluhansk were also repulsed by the Armed Forces;
- Russian troops partially captured Kamianka near Avdiyivka and are trying to completely take control of this village.
South
- In the south of Ukraine, tactical combat operations continue with mutual shelling without any serious advances by either side.
Kherson oblast
- In Kherson oblast, mutual shelling continues along the entire front line;
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit ammunition depots and Russian troop concentrations in the occupied territory almost every day;
- the occupiers are preparing for defense on a large scale, strengthening their positions and creating new frontiers.