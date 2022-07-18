The Prime Minister submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of Oksana Zholnovych for the post of Minister of Social Policy

A submission was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for the approval of Oksana Zholnovych as the new Minister of Social Policy.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made the corresponding submission.

Zholnovych is currently the head of the Department of Social Policy and Health Care in the Office of the President. Previously, the Verkhovna Rada will consider her appointment on July 19.

Who is Zholnovych

From 2017 to 2019, Zholnovych worked as an assistant to the rector of the Ivan Bobersky Lviv University of Physical Education. After that, she was an adviser to the Minister of Social Policy until 2021. She was a member of the Council of Advocates of Lviv oblast and four times ran for the city council, oblast council, and parliament from the Peopleʼs Power party.