More than 500 cases of treason have been investigated in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, the State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating 504 criminal proceedings for treason.

The SBI reported this on July 18.

Also under investigation are:

for collaborationism — 139 proceedings;

for the assistance of Russia — 9.

198 suspects were notified of suspicion, and 111 were declared wanted. Another 1,234 people are being investigated for involvement in treason and collaborationist activities.

The largest number of proceedings were opened in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.