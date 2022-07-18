Evening summary of the General Staff: Russian troops shelled 71 settlements and districts, the Armed Forces repelled attacks in seven directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of July 18.
- Russian troops shelled 71 settlements and districts in Donbas, in the Sivershchyna, Kharkiv and South Buh directions.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve its position in the direction of Izyum — Barvinkove. The Armed Forces pushed the Russians back when they tried to advance in the direction of Brazhivka and Dmytrivka.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues offensive attempts in the direction of the cities of Bakhmut and Siversk.
- The occupiers unsuccessfully attacked in the directions Bilohorivka — Hryhorivka, Zolotarivka — Verkhnyokamianske, Zolotarivka — Serebryanka, and Lysychansky Refinery — Verkhnyokamianske. Battles continue.
- The Armed Forces repulsed the enemy assault in the direction of Myronivka — Vuhkehirsk TPP.
- In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy intensified the fighting — it tried to improve the position in the direction of Verkhnotoretske — Kamianka, but suffered losses and retreated.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy is on the defensive and is trying to hold the occupied lines.
- In the Black Sea, the occupiers keep two cruise missile carriers.