Everything is under the control of the Armed Forces. The head of the Siversk administration denied the occupation of the city

The Russians repeatedly reported to the leadership about the transition of Siversk under occupation control, but Oleksii Vorobiov of the Siversk City Military Administration denied this. According to him, the Armed Forces control the city.

This was reported by "Free Radio" with reference to Vorobiovʼs words.

"Itʼs all a lie. I have just been there to deliver bread. Everything is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Siversk is Ukraine," says the head of Siversk.

Information about the "passing of the city under the control of the occupiers" was announced by the assistant of the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs of the LPR" on Russian TV, Vitaliy Kiseliov.

As of July 18, the situation in the Siversk community remains tense. British intelligence considers this city to be the next target of the Russians.