Switzerland refused to accept wounded Ukrainians because of its neutrality. But ше will send a humanitarian aid to hospitals

Switzerland refused NATOʼs request to provide aid to wounded Ukrainians as the country wanted to maintain its neutral status.

This is reported by Swiss Info.

The federal government of Switzerland has refused NATOʼs request to treat Ukrainians wounded during the war on the grounds of maintaining neutrality. The request for assistance to wounded Ukrainians in Switzerland was made by the NATO unit — the Euro-Atlantic Coordination Center for Response to Natural Disasters. The department deals with medical evacuation from Ukraine at the international level.

At the request, the coordinated medical service of Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs conducted various investigations. Three weeks later, federal authorities rejected NATOʼs request to accept wounded Ukrainians for "legal and practical reasons."