The EU agreed to double gas imports from Azerbaijan

The European Union plans to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan at least twice. Thus, they want to find alternative suppliers to replace Russian energy resources.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this on Twitter.
Currently, the head of the European Commission is on a visit to Azerbaijan, where she has already held a meeting with the countryʼs president, Ilham Aliyev.
"Letʼs strengthen our economic relations and bring our people together. Communication will be decisive here. The EU wants to work with Azerbaijan and build ties with Central Asia and beyond," she explained.
In addition, Ursula von der Leyen reported that the EU agreed to expand the Southern Gas Corridor and double gas supplies from Azerbaijan.
She also emphasized that Azerbaijan has the potential to generate energy from alternative sources.
- In the European Union, a number of urgent economic measures are being developed in case of a possible termination of gas supplies from Russia. In a draft document seen by Bloomberg journalists, it is said that the European Commission sees a significant risk that Moscow will abruptly cut off fuel supplies this year unilaterally. The European Commission is preparing recommendations that EU countries should consider to prepare for this scenario. The adoption of this document is scheduled for July 20. The text also states that the volume of Russian gas supplies to the European Union is less than 30% of the average from 2016 to 2021.