The EU agreed to double gas imports from Azerbaijan

The European Union plans to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan at least twice. Thus, they want to find alternative suppliers to replace Russian energy resources.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this on Twitter.

Currently, the head of the European Commission is on a visit to Azerbaijan, where she has already held a meeting with the countryʼs president, Ilham Aliyev.

"Letʼs strengthen our economic relations and bring our people together. Communication will be decisive here. The EU wants to work with Azerbaijan and build ties with Central Asia and beyond," she explained.

In addition, Ursula von der Leyen reported that the EU agreed to expand the Southern Gas Corridor and double gas supplies from Azerbaijan.

She also emphasized that Azerbaijan has the potential to generate energy from alternative sources.