The European Commission is developing a number of economic measures for EU countries in the event of a sudden stoppage of gas supplies from Russia

In the European Union, a number of urgent economic measures are being developed in case of a possible termination of gas supplies from Russia.

Bloomberg writes about it.

In a draft document seen by Bloomberg journalists, it is said that the European Commission sees a significant risk that Moscow will abruptly cut off fuel supplies this year unilaterally. To prepare for this scenario, the European Commission is preparing recommendations that EU countries should consider. The adoption of this document is scheduled for July 20.

Among the advice of the European Commission to EU member states:

transition to other types of fuel in industry and energy;

information campaigns on reducing the use of heating and cooling systems;

mandatory restrictions on the period of preparedness for a crisis.

"Actions now can reduce the impact of a sudden supply disruption by one-third," the document says.

The text also states that the volume of Russian gas supplies to the European Union is currently less than 30% of the average figure from 2016 to 2021. This reduction in gas supplies from the Russian Federation affected 12 EU member states.