Scientists and pedagogues will not be called up for military service — the parliament supported the draft law in the first reading

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 7352 on postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization for scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers.
Thus, according to the draft law, pedagogical workers of institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education, who are employed at the main place of work at least 0.75 times the rate, will have the right to a deferral, regardless of whether they have an academic title or a scientific degree.
In addition, the Rada supported in the first reading draft law No. 7481 on expanding the list of people who are not subject to conscription during mobilization. These are women and men whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother or biological (consanguineous or non-consanguineous) brother or sister) died or went missing during the war.