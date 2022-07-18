The Head of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine will break diplomatic relations with Belarus if its army crosses our border

Ukraine will break diplomatic relations with Belarus if its armed forces cross the state border of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Forbes.

"Belarus is an accomplice in the crime of aggression, no one questions this issue. We severed diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation immediately after the full-scale attack began [February 24]. They will also be torn from Belarus if the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus cross the border of Ukraine," Kuleba explained.