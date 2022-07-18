The Head of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine will break diplomatic relations with Belarus if its army crosses our border

Ukraine will break diplomatic relations with Belarus if its armed forces cross the state border of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Forbes.
"Belarus is an accomplice in the crime of aggression, no one questions this issue. We severed diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation immediately after the full-scale attack began [February 24]. They will also be torn from Belarus if the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus cross the border of Ukraine," Kuleba explained.
Members of Parliament are urging Ukraine to break diplomatic relations with Belarus — a draft resolution was registered in the Verkhovna Rada ( 5674 ). There is a corresponding petition on President Zelenskyʼs website, but it was signed by a little more than 5 000 people out of the required 25 000.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has been a bridgehead for the Russian army. It was from the territory of Belarus that on February 24, the Russian army invaded the Kyiv oblast, warplanes took off from Belarusian airfields and missiles were launched from its territory.