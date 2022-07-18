The Russian army in Ukraine lost about 150 soldiers and 3 tanks over the last day

As of July 18, Russia lost approximately 38 450 servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the Russian army lost:
- 1 687 tanks;
- 3 886 combat armored vehicles;
- 849 artillery systems;
- 248 rocket salvo systems;
- 113 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 220 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 2,753 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 690 operational-tactical level drones;
- 70 units of special equipment;
- 166 cruise missiles.