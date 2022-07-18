The General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed several Russian offensives in Donetsk oblast. Fighting continues near Hryhorivka

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of July 18. Currently, the situation is as follows:

There are no changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions .

. In the Siversk direction, the Russians periodically carry out aerial reconnaissance and fire artillery at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

the Russians periodically carry out aerial reconnaissance and fire artillery at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. In the Kharkiv direction , the Russian army is trying to prevent the advance of our troops towards the state border. Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, Derhachi, Pechenihy, Prudyanka, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Korobochkine. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Verkhnyi Saltov and Rubizhne.

, the Russian army is trying to prevent the advance of our troops towards the state border. Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, Derhachi, Pechenihy, Prudyanka, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Korobochkine. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Verkhnyi Saltov and Rubizhne. In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled Novomykolaivka, Dibrovne, Kostyantynivka, Bohorodichne, Mazanivka, Kurulka, Chepil, Virnopillya, and Nova Dmytrivka with artillery. Struck from aircraft near Bohorodichne.

the enemy shelled Novomykolaivka, Dibrovne, Kostyantynivka, Bohorodichne, Mazanivka, Kurulka, Chepil, Virnopillya, and Nova Dmytrivka with artillery. Struck from aircraft near Bohorodichne. In the Donetsk direction, the Russian military shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the districts of Donetsk, Siversk, Verkhnyokamyansky, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny and others. The enemy is trying to storm near Hryhorivka, the fighting continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the Russian offensive in the Verkhnokamyansky, Spirny and Serebryanka districts.

the Russian military shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the districts of Donetsk, Siversk, Verkhnyokamyansky, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny and others. The enemy is trying to storm near Hryhorivka, the fighting continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the Russian offensive in the Verkhnokamyansky, Spirny and Serebryanka districts. In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russian army shelled Berestov, Kurdyumivka, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vershina, Travneve and the territory of the Vugleghirskaya TPP. The enemy stormed in the areas of Novoluhansk, Semihirya and Vuglehirsk TPP — they had no success, retreated. Hit from aircraft near Berestovo.

the Russian army shelled Berestov, Kurdyumivka, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vershina, Travneve and the territory of the Vugleghirskaya TPP. The enemy stormed in the areas of Novoluhansk, Semihirya and Vuglehirsk TPP — they had no success, retreated. Hit from aircraft near Berestovo. In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russian occupiers shelled the positions of the Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kamiansky, Maly Shcherbaki, and Prechistivka. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assaults of the Russians in the districts of Kamianka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar — the occupiers retreated with losses.

the Russian occupiers shelled the positions of the Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kamiansky, Maly Shcherbaki, and Prechistivka. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assaults of the Russians in the districts of Kamianka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar — the occupiers retreated with losses. In the South Buh direction , shelling from barrel and rocket artillery continues along the contact line. The enemy struck from aviation near Potiomkin, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with drones.

, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery continues along the contact line. The enemy struck from aviation near Potiomkin, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with drones. Russian ships continue to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.