The bodies of all the dead crew members were found at the crash site of the An-12 plane in Greece

At the crash site of the Ukrainian AN-12 plane in Greece, the operation was completed and all eight bodies of the dead crew members were recovered.
This is reported by the publication ERT.
The bodies were sent to the Komotini hospital for a forensic examination. No dangerous or toxic substances were found at the crash site. Pyrotechnics started working there.
- On July 16, a Ukrainian An-12 cargo plane of the Meridian Air Cargo company (flight MEM3032) crashed near the city of Kavala, between the villages of Antiphilippi and Paleochori in Eleftheropolis. The pilots reported an engine malfunction before the crash. Greek media speculate that the plane may have been carrying ammunition.
- The Ukrainian company Meridian Air Cargo confirmed the crash of its An-12 cargo plane in Greece. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said on July 17 that the circumstances of the disaster are being investigated. According to him, the plane was carrying dangerous cargo on the route Serbia — Jordan — Bangladesh, but the flight was commercial. And Serbian Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanović said that the An-12 was carrying 11.5 tons of "defense products." The customer was the Ministry of Defense of Bangladesh. "The owner of the goods is the private company Valir from Serbia. This flight had all the relevant permits, everything was in accordance with international rules," Stefanovych informed.