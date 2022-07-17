The Ukrainian company confirmed the crash of its An-12 plane in Greece. There were eight crew members on board

The Ukrainian company Meridian Air Cargo confirmed the crash of its An-12 cargo plane in Greece.

In a comment to DW, the general director of the company, Denys Bohdanovych, confirmed the death of eight crew members — all of them were citizens of Ukraine. At Meridian, the cause of the disaster is attributed to a technical malfunction. Bohdanovych did not provide information about the planeʼs cargo.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said that the circumstances of the disaster are being clarified. According to him, the plane was carrying dangerous cargo on the route Serbia — Jordan — Bangladesh, but the flight was commercial.

An operational headquarters was created on the basis of the Consulate of Ukraine in Thessaloniki. There is also a line for relatives: +38 044 238 1588.