A Ukrainian cargo plane crashed in Greece. It could carry ammunition

In Greece, a Ukrainian An-12 cargo plane of the Ukrainian company Meridian Air Cargo (flight MEM3032) crashed near the city of Kavala. The incident happened shortly before 23:00 local time.

"The An-12 took off from Nis airport in Serbia en route to Amman (Jordan) and crashed on the outskirts of Kavala in northern Greece after the pilot declared an emergency south of the island of Thassos. "Unfortunately, the plane did not reach Kavala airport," writes Greek City Times.

Greek TV channel ERT reports that the pilots reported problems with one of the engines. According to ERT, there were three crew members and eight to ten passengers on board, who were transporting 12 tons of "dangerous cargo" — ammunition.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the accident. With the help of a drone, they study the place of the fall. The territory is fenced in a radius of 500 meters.