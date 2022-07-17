Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault near Bilohorivka and did not allow the enemy to advance to Bakhmut

In the Donetsk direction, Russia is concentrating its efforts on trying to occupy Siversk and advance in the direction of Bakhmut.

This was reported in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on July 17.

There are no changes in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversk directions, Russia has regularly shelled border towns and villages, and also conducts aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are trying to hold the occupied lines and continue shelling the region and center with rockets and artillery.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians opened fire from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery on the settlements of Donetske, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Zvanivka, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, and others. The Armed Forces suppressed the assault near Hryhorivka, the occupiers retreated with losses.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular near Berestove, Vesele, Krasna Gora, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, and Travnevy. The occupiers launched rocket attacks in the districts of Kostyantynivka, Novoluhanske and Pokrovske. The occupiers tried to storm and advance near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, and Novoluhanske. The enemyʼs actions again ended in failure and loss of personnel.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the occupiers opened fire from various types of weapons, and also launched rockets near Pokrovsk and Novoselivka Druga.

"The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Mykhailivka, Pavlivka and Novomykhailivka settlements. They were repulsed and ingloriously managed to escape," the summary reads.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to disrupt the logistical support of the Armed Forces with systematic shelling. The occupiers shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bila Krynytsia, Berezneguvate, Ternivka, Veselyi Kut, Blagodatne, Kvitneve, Lotskyne, Novogrygorivka, Myrne, Prybuzke, Lupareve, Bashtanka, and others.