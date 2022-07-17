Commander of the British Armed Forces: Russia has lost more than 30% of its land combat effectiveness

The commander of the British army, Tony Radakin, believes that Russia has lost more than 30% of its land combat effectiveness, the Guardian reported.

Radakin noted that because of this, the Ukrainian army sincerely believes that it can win the war.

"They are absolutely clear that they plan to restore the whole of their territory in terms of Ukraine, and they see a Russia that is struggling, a Russia that we assess has lost more than 30% of its land combat effectiveness," said the British admiral.

According to him, the Russians launched a full-scale invasion, aiming to capture the largest cities in the first 30 days, split Ukraine and put pressure on NATO. Russia has not achieved any of these goals.

"What that actually means is 50,000 Russian soldiers that have either died or been injured in this conflict, nearly 1,700 Russian tanks destroyed, nearly 4,000 armoured fighting vehicles that belong to Russia destroyed," Radakin emphasized.