”Nova Poshta” will open a branch in Europe. First in line is Poland

The company "Nova Poshta" plans to enter the European market.

LIGA.net was told about this by Olena Plakhova, the companyʼs director of reputation management.

The company plans to open branches and representative offices in Poland, Slovakia and Romania. "Nova poshta" should appear in Poland by the end of this year. The decision to expand was also made because of the large number of Ukrainians in the EU.

"This will be the first stage, and then we will see how it progresses there, and we will already plan the second stage and other countries," said Plakhova.