Nova Poshta has launched the delivery of personal belongings to European countries

Nova Poshta (Ukrainian postal and courier services) has launched the "Things from Home Abroad" service to deliver personal belongings to European countries.

You can send a suitcase or box with personal belongings to one of the 24 European countries with discounts from 50% to 80%. Discount for parcels up to 30 kg depends on the weight of the shipment.

For example, the cost of a parcel with personal belongings from Ukraine to Poland weighing up to 2 kilograms is 800 hryvnias, up to 10 kilograms — 1,200 hryvnias and the delivery of a 30-kilogram parcel will cost 2,000 hryvnias. The tariff does not include possible duties and taxes in the country of destination.

The full list and zoning can be found here.