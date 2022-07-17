”Humanity is lost in the race for sensation.” The Presidentʼs Office reacted to the video with the mother of the girl killed in Vinnytsia

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, condemned the "journalist" who published a video with the mother of a girl who was killed by a Russian rocket attack in Vinnytsia.

Tymoshenko announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"On social networks, I see how one of the journalists or bloggers, I donʼt know who it is, goes to Iryna — it is still being established how he got there [to the hospital], tells the woman about this event, about the fact that she lost her child, films this is what he posts on the social network. I urge everyone to be humane and not to do what is being done now, this is a very difficult and tragic situation for any mother, for any Ukrainian. Itʼs not necessary to do this, please, letʼs just be humane, because the woman lost her child," said the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

On July 14, Russian troops struck the center of Vinnytsia, hitting three missiles. The parking lot near the nine-story Yuvileyniy Building was hit. The Officersʼ House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged. On July 16, employees of the State Emergency Service finished clearing the debris after the Russian attack on the city. A total of 23 people died, including three children. The mother of one of the dead children, Iryna Dmitrieva, is currently in the hospital in serious condition.

Earlier, the chief doctor and relatives of Iryna said that she is now in a state of shock and does not yet know anything about the death of her daughter Liza.

However, the other day, an interview from the hospital appeared on social networks. The video shows Iryna, who lost her daughter. According to the sources of "Detektor Media", Anton Kudinov, who works as a fixer for the camera crew of the Italian television company RAI News 24, uploaded these shots to the network.

In social networks, Kudinov was accused of neglecting professional ethics, in particular, that he took advantage of the shocked state of the injured woman and could cause her additional trauma with his actions.

Kudinov, in turn, claims that "Iryna and her family want to be heard and agreed to the interview and together with the family provided additional content for it." He assures that the doctors gave their consent to his conversation with Iryna and that she knew about the death of her child before communicating with the journalists.