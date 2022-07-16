Russian troops fired six missiles at Ukraine — four were shot down by air defense, two more hit a village in Cherkasy oblast

During the air alert on July 16, Russian troops fired six missiles from the Caspian region over the territory of Ukraine. Four of them shot down the Air Defense Forces, two hit a village in the Cherkasy oblast.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At around 3:20 p.m. on July 16, Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine from the Caspian Sea area. The enemy fired six missiles of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type," the message reads.

Four anti-aircraft missiles were shot down over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The other two hit an agricultural enterprise in Cherkasy oblast.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Oblast Administration, clarified that the rockets fell on the territory of the Chyhyryn community. Rescuers are currently working at the site. Previously, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling. Equipment was damaged, cattle were injured.