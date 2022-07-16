Evening briefing of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: the enemy tried to advance on Siversk and Bakhmut, but was stopped

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 p.m. on July 16.
- In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Kharkiv, Protopopivka, Prudyanka, Dementiivka, Svitlychne, Mykilske, Cherkaski Tyshky, Staryi Saltiv, Rubizhne, Korobochkyne, Dolyna, Ivanivka, Barvinkove, Bogorodychne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka and Kostiantynivka with barrel and rocket artillery, tanks and mortars. There were airstrikes near Mospanove and Bogorodychne.
- On the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions, the enemy is shelling the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Verkhnokamyanske, Oleksandrivka, Nykyforivka, Donetske, Spirne, Travneve, Pokrovske, Soledar, New York, Kodema and others. The occupiers launched airstrikes near New York, Berestove, and Soledar.
- The enemy tried to advance in the area of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Hryhorivka, Novoluhanske, and Semihirya and establish control over the territory of the Vuglegirska TPP. Ukrainian soldiers forced the enemy to retreat.
- In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Kamyanske, Vugledar, Nevelske, Vremivka, Biloghirya, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Olgivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Tonenke, Prechistivka, Novopil, Novosilka and others. The airstrike was recorded near Avdiivka.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Potemkyne area. The threat of missile strikes on the regionʼs critical infrastructure remains.