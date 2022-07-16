Russian special services have become more active in Eastern Europe. They are looking for routes to supply weapons to Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian special services have intensified their activities in the countries of Eastern Europe. They were given the task of identifying and monitoring the routes through which weapons are supplied to Ukraine.

Russian military attachés received the order to reveal the delivery scheme and quantity of weapons. They plan to corrupt police officers and people involved in the transportation of weapons. In regions bordering Ukraine, Russian special services are trying to use representatives of local communities and pro-Russian activists.

Some Europeans have already turned to the police and security agencies after attempts to recruit them.