The occupiers shelled Odesa, Chuguiv and Nikopol. What is known as of now?

On the night of July 16 and in the morning, Russian troops shelled Odesa, Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk oblast) and Chuguiv (Kharkiv oblast), as a result of which civilian objects were damaged. There are dead and wounded.

Odesa

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on the warehouse of the production and trading company, a large fire broke out there. Rockets launched strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the direction of Stavropol, reports Operative command "Pivden". The mayor of the city reported that there were no casualties.

Nikopol

In the morning, the city was hit by shells from the Grad anti-aircraft missile system — they hit a residential quarter. 12 five-story buildings, a school and a vocational school building were damaged. One woman is injured. According to preliminary information, two people are under the rubble of destroyed apartments.

Chuguyiv

The shelling of the city and Chuguyiv district took place at night. A two-story residential building was partially destroyed in the city. Two people were injured. The bodies of two people, a man and a woman, were recovered from under the rubble. The search for the victims continues.