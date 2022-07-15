Russian troops shelled the center of Bakhmut with a rocket system — there are casualties

Russian troops shelled the center of Bakhmut (Donetsk oblast) with the Uragan rocket salvo system.

According to the police, one missile fell in the center, which destroyed the premises of the market and shops, and two more rockets hit the residential area. In the center, the windows of neighboring houses were blown out.

Law enforcement officers report on the victims, but do not indicate their number.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that the projectiles hit the administration of the local market and the building of shops, as a result of which six residents were injured. In addition, about 10 high-rise and private buildings were completely destroyed or damaged, cars burned.