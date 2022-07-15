Minister Reznikov: Ukrainian air defense shoots down half of Russian missiles

Ukrainian air defense systems shoot down an average of half of Russian missiles.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the BBC.

"If our air defense did not work, there would be many times more horror and fear. 50% of the missiles that fly into our cities are shot down by our air defense systems. This is an average statistics," the minister noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that no air defense system can guarantee 100% protection against missiles. As an example, he cited the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome", which guarantees protection at the level of 80%.

"Kalibr-type missiles fly at an incredible speed, change their trajectory. We see them when they cross certain "pages" of air defense screens. For example, our partners inform us that the launch took place, for example, from a ship in the occupied Crimea. But the systems will not shoot down all the missiles," he said.

Despite the impossibility of guaranteeing full protection against missiles, the minister emphasized that Ukraine needs to improve its air and missile defense system. "And today the program has already been approved. Regardless of when there will be a victory parade over Russia. We still need to develop our own anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems. As the state of Israel did it," he noted.