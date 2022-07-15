The President of Sri Lanka has resigned on the background of protests

The President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned. It will be officially announced at 7 a.m. local time.

This was stated by the speaker of the countryʼs parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, writes The Washington Post.

Before that, protesters in Sri Lankaʼs capital, Colombo, agreed to vacate government buildings amid talks with the speaker of parliament.

They accuse Rajapaksa of long-term massive corruption and gross mismanagement of the economy of a country of about 22 million people. He rejects accusations of corruption.

After the official confirmation of the resignation, the parliament is due to meet on July 20 to elect a new president until the end of his term, which ends in 2024.