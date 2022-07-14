Protests in Sri Lanka: the president is in Singapore, from where he will announce his resignation

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Singapore on a flight from the Maldives, where he fled after mass protests against his rule.

This is reported by the BBC.

At the same time, the Singapore government immediately announced that he was allowed to enter for a private visit. It is unclear whether Rajapaksa will stay there or move elsewhere. It is also reported that today the president will announce his resignation by letter.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution, is believed to have wanted to leave Sri Lanka before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new administration.