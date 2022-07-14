Protests in Sri Lanka: the president is in Singapore, from where he will announce his resignation

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Singapore on a flight from the Maldives, where he fled after mass protests against his rule.
This is reported by the BBC.
At the same time, the Singapore government immediately announced that he was allowed to enter for a private visit. It is unclear whether Rajapaksa will stay there or move elsewhere. It is also reported that today the president will announce his resignation by letter.
Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution, is believed to have wanted to leave Sri Lanka before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new administration.
- The largest financial crisis since 1948 is taking place in Sri Lanka. The countryʼs foreign exchange reserves fell to a record low level, in April Sri Lanka declared default. The authorities suspended the work of schools and limited the sale of fuel. In several large cities, in particular in Colombo, hundreds of people stand in queues for hours for fuel. Because of this, there are clashes with the police and the military.
- On July 6, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, declared that his country was bankrupt.
- On July 9, in Sri Lankaʼs largest city, Colombo, protesters seized the presidentʼs residence and demanded his resignation. On the same day, Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives.