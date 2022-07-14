Protests in Sri Lanka: more than 80 people were injured during the riots, there is one dead

During mass protests in Sri Lanka and clashes with the police, more than 80 people were injured. At least one person died.

The BBC writes about this with reference to representatives of local hospitals.

According to their data, the only casualty was a 26-year-old man who died from lack of air after the law enforcement officers used tear gas.

Hospitals said that people were injured during protests near the prime ministerʼs residence and the parliament building. It is also noted there that soldiers and policemen are among the wounded, as the protesters stole a rifle with ammunition and its whereabouts are unknown.

Meanwhile, a curfew was introduced in the country from 12:00 on Thursday to 05:00 on Friday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered the army and law enforcement to "restore order to the country" after Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the island on Wednesday night.