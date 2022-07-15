Morning briefing of the General Staff: the Russian troops are regrouping to resume the offensive on Siversk

Russian troops are regrouping to resume the offensive on the city of Siversk, Donetsk oblast. They are also trying to improve the tactical position for the offensive on Slovyansk.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to carry out enhanced border protection. The enemy periodically fires at the positions of our troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are trying to hold the occupied areas and prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards the state border.

In the direction of Slovyansk, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and launch an offensive in the direction of Slovyansk.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to shell units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with artillery and tanks along the contact line. It concentrates its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions, tries to advance in the direction of Soledar and Bakhmut.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy is regrouping in order to resume the offensive in the direction of Siversk.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Berestov, Vesele, Mayorsk, and Vershina. He carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Semihirya, Berestovo and the territory of the Vuhlehirskaya TPP. Attempts of an enemy assault in the area of Kodema and Bilogorivka were successfully stopped by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as attempts to capture the villages of Spirne and Vershina.

The invaders did not conduct active actions in the Kurakhove, Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia areas. The Ukrainian military repulsed an attempted enemy offensive near Vodyanyi.

The occupiers systematically bombarded civilian and military infrastructure in the South Buh direction.