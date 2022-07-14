The US Embassy urged its citizens to leave Ukraine urgently

The Embassy of the United States of America appealed to its citizens not to enter the territory of Ukraine, and to leave it immediately if they have not done so yet. Note that the USA even before the beginning of the Russian invasion and after it regularly gave such recommendations to its citizens.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine continues to be violent and unpredictable due to ongoing military attacks by Russia, with active fighting in country and uncertain safety conditions. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens not to enter Ukraine and those in Ukraine to depart immediately using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the message reads.

The embassy also asks Americans to avoid mass gatherings and organized events, as they can become a target for the Russian military anywhere in Ukraine, including the western regions.

In addition, the American diplomatic service published instructions in case of missile fire:

If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover. If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represent a significant risk.

After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. U.S. citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," the embassy said.