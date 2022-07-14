After a series of strikes by the Armed Forces, the occupiers are moving their warehouses with weapons and fuel

Thanks to the effective work of the Armed Forces, the enemy is forced to move their warehouses with ammunition and fuel.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Currently, the possibility of locating brigade-level enemy warehouses at a distance of 100 kilometers from the front line is being considered. And corps-level warehouses — 150 kilometers from the front line," said Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff assumes that the Russian troops will now move their warehouses to civilian infrastructure facilities. There is currently no way to independently verify this information.