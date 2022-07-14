Evening briefing of the General Staff: The enemy concentrated on artillery fire, and the Armed Forces repulsed the assault near Slovyansk and Vuhlehirsk

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 18:00 on July 14:
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Protopopivka, Prudyanka, Svitlychne, Mykilske, Cherkasky Tyshky, Stary Saltiv, Rubizhne with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Petrivka.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. The districts of Dolyna, Ivanivka, Barvinkovo, Bohorodychne, Kutuzivka, Velika Komyshuvakha, Tetyanivka, Novomykolaivka, and Kostyantynivka were shelled with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Used aircraft to attack the Mayaky area. The Ukrainian military repelled an assault in the area of Kurulka settlement.
- In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Serebryanka, Spirne, New York, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Vyimka, Semihirya, Travneve, Pokrovske, and others. He carried out airstrikes in particular near New York, Nova Kamianka, Yakovlivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Avdiivka.
- The defense forces repelled the assault and forced the enemy to retreat in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske, Kamianka, and Vuhlehirsk TPP.
- In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions with artillery in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka Persha, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novoukrainka, Vremivka, Olhivske, Temyrivka, Bilohirya, Malynyvka, Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Nevelske, Orihiv and others.
- In the Southern Buh direction, the enemy is shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Lymany, Posad-Pokrovsky, Stepova Dolyna, Prybuzky, Oleksandrivka, Zori, Kotlyarevo, Lyubomirivka, Novomykolaivka, Myrne, Kiselyvka, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Yakovlivka, Bereznehuvate, Bila Krynytsia, Olhyne, Knyazivka, Ivanivka, Chervony Yar and a number of other settlements. Used aviation for a strike near Tavriyske.
- In the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemyʼs naval group continues to block the northwestern part of the Black Sea and launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.