Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and the oblast with missiles. One person died in Bashtanka

On July 14, Russian troops fired 9 missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at Mykolaiv. The shelling injured one person.

This was announced by the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

According to the Operational Command "South", enemy shelling in Mykolaiv partially destroyed a hotel and a business center, a stadium, and three educational institutions were hit. Shells damaged private and apartment buildings, businesses, including transport, and shops.

The mayor published a photo of the consequences of the shelling of one of the schools:

Sienkevych added that 18 city trolleybuses were also damaged, 16 of which were purchased only last year.

The Mykolaiv oblast also came under fire from the Russian army.

Operational Command "South" reports that the enemy fired 5 rockets at Bashtanka during the night. As a result of the shelling, one person died, another was injured. Shells destroyed several houses.

Russian troops aimed at the Shyrokivska community of Mykolaiv oblast, hitting mainly outside the population centers. Shelling damaged the water tower. Grain fields were also burning.