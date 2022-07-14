The occupiers of the Russian Federation are going to resume the work of the “Azot” plant in Sievierodonetsk. This can lead to man-made disaster

The Russians are going to resume work at the Azot plant in occupied Sievierodonetsk. This can lead to a man-made disaster. The occupiers force the inhabitants of the city to go to work at the factory, deliberately exposing them to danger.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

The Group DF company, of which the plant is a part, said that it is impossible to resume the operation of the enterprise without the appropriate specialists because most of the personnel were evacuated. In addition, such a step is extremely dangerous due to the significant destruction of the territory of the plant.

Russian shelling damaged both ammonia shops (1-A and 1-B) and the nitric acid shop at the plant. Almost the entire infrastructure of the enterprise was affected: water supply and water treatment systems, energy supply, logistics, and railway management, in particular the railway track, warehouse, and transshipment nodes. The Russians also destroyed two methanol storages and damaged four urea-ammonia mixture storages.

The power supply system of "Nitrogen" was completely destroyed. The plant cannot receive electricity either from the "Luhansk Energy Union", where the supports and power transformers at the "Lysychanska-110", "Yuvileina" and "Schastia" points have been destroyed, or from the destroyed "Kreminska" substation.

In addition, Russian shelling destroyed the wastewater treatment system of the Azot plant. Before the war, the enterprise provided treatment of 100% of sewage in Sievierodonetsk.

According to Serhii Haidai, the Russian occupiers are currently looking for Azot workers in the occupied city and inviting them to work, assuring them that they will restore the plant. Thus, the occupiers deliberately put people at risk.

"An attempt to start production in violation of basic safety rules can lead to casualties and man-made disaster for the entire region. Large-scale destruction at the plant is incompatible with its safe operation," emphasizes Group DF, which owns Azot.